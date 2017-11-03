Mayor quotes Jay-Z after not guilty DUI verdict
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A South Carolina mayor quoted rapper Jay-Z on Twitter after he was found not guilty of driving under the influence.
"In the words of Jay Z, 'not guilty, y'all got to feel me,'" Greenwood Mayor Wellborn Adams tweeted Thursday after the jury found him not guilty after deliberating for five minutes.
Adams was arrested at a checkpoint after his wife's 40th birthday party in 2015.
The Index-Journal of Greenwood reported Trooper Derek Johnson said Adams' blood-alcohol level was 0.09
