Mennonites mourn deaths of children after truck hits buggy

SHERIDAN, Mich. — The Mennonite community is mourning the deaths of three children following a collision between their horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck in central Michigan.

Family and friends attended a visitation Wednesday in Sheridan for Cameron Martin, 11; Kayla Martin, 9; and Kendra Martin, 7. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church, the Daily News reported .

Police said the children and their family were on their way to worship services Sunday when a truck crashed into their buggy. The three children were pronounced dead at the scene. The parents and four other children were injured. The parents, Paul and Judith Martin, remain hospitalized. They are not yet aware that three of their children have died, according to Alma Beth Nolt, Judith's sister.

"It's been just a nightmare," she said.

Nolt said many people in the Mennonite community are helping and offering prayers. Chemical Bank has also created the Paul and Judith Martin Family Fund to collect donations for the family.

"We'd like to thank all the people who are helping and praying for us," Nolt said. "We really appreciate it."

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving the pickup and was not injured. Nolt said her family extended an invitation to the man to attend Wednesday's visitation and Friday's funeral.

"We've been really concerned about him," she said. "We really hope he has some support in his life right now. They say he went up and held Cameron until he stopped breathing. I really admire that act. It must have been very difficult for him."

The crash is still under investigation.

