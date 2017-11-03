Miami officials outraged over noose found at fire station

Miami officials are apologizing to a fire rescue lieutenant who found a noose draped over a family photo ruined by lewd drawings in an incident that led to the firing of six colleagues.

The Miami Department of Fire-Rescue chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday he feels "disgusted" and "embarrassed" for what happened and vowed to continue investigating.

Authorities don't know who created the noose, and have only accused the six firefighters of helping or drawing penises on family photos of a black lieutenant at his fire station office. One was a captain and another one a lieutenant.