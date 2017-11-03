Missing California family to return home

SAO PAULO — Police in Brazil's northern state of Para say a California couple and their two daughters are heading back to the U.S. after suffering an attack by pirates in the Amazon River delta area.

Para state police inspector Vanessa Macedo says Friday that Adam and Emily Harteau and their 3- and 7-year-old daughters left Para for the country's capital of Brasilia and would fly to the U.S.

The couple spent several hours Friday testifying to police in the state's capital city of Belem.

It was unclear when the family would leave Brazil, and the U.S. embassy had no immediate comment.