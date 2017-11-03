Mudslide kills 8 children in Pakistan near Afghan border

KHAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says a mudslide has killed eight children and wounded two others in the country's northwest near the Afghan border.

Arif Khan said the children, of ages 8 to 10, were collecting mud for their houses Friday when the mudslide buried them in the village of Gardai in the Bajur tribal region.

Khan said area people and rescue workers retrieved the bodies of seven girls and one boy in a daylong effort. Two wounded girls were rescued.