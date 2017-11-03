Neighbors say alleged Walmart shooter was often angry, rude
THORNTON, Colo. — Police have released little information about the suspect in a Colorado Walmart shooting that left three people dead, but
Forty-seven-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday, a day after the shooting in the large, blue-collar Denver suburb of Thornton. Police haven't released a motive.
Little is publicly known about Ostrem, who police say nonchalantly walked into the Walmart and opened fire.
His boss says Ostrem had worked at a roofing company for three years, and was a good and quiet employee. But added that Ostrem left his work station without any explanation on the morning of the shooting and never came back.
Ostrem is due in court Friday.
