Neighbors say alleged Walmart shooter was often angry, rude

Several people were killed in a shooting inside a Walmart, forcing customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)

THORNTON, Colo. — Police have released little information about the suspect in a Colorado Walmart shooting that left three people dead, but neighbours described him as a loner who often seemed angry and sometimes cursed at them for minor transgressions.

Forty-seven-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday, a day after the shooting in the large, blue-collar Denver suburb of Thornton. Police haven't released a motive.

Little is publicly known about Ostrem, who police say nonchalantly walked into the Walmart and opened fire.

His boss says Ostrem had worked at a roofing company for three years, and was a good and quiet employee. But added that Ostrem left his work station without any explanation on the morning of the shooting and never came back.

Ostrem is due in court Friday.

