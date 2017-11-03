Poland angry over German official's words seen as 'meddling'

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's government is protesting a comment by the German defence minister, calling it an "unacceptable" attempt to meddle in Poland's internal affairs.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said during a talk show Thursday on German's ZDF broadcaster that it is important to support the "healthy, democratic resistance of the young generation" in Poland. The comment came as part of a discussion of the many troubles the European Union faces, including the erosion of liberal democracy in parts of Central Europe.