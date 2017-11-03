Poland angry over German official's words seen as 'meddling'
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's government is protesting a comment by the German
Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Friday that he wants von der Leyen to retract the words, which he called "unacceptable." He said the comment is evidence of "German politicians trying to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland."
