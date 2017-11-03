Police: 15-year-old girl shot outside Michigan school

LANSING, Mich. — Police say a 15-year-old girl has been shot outside a Michigan school.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Pattengill Academy, a school for students in fourth through sixth grades.

Yankowski says the girl was injured while inside a car. She was taken to a hospital. The vehicle is in police custody.