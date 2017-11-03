Police: 17-year-old girl found slain, suspect in custody

SODUS, N.Y. — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been found slain in a New York neighbourhood .

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the slaying occurred early Friday morning in a neighbourhood of mobile homes in the town of Sodus (SOH'-duhs), 25 miles (40 kilometres ) east of Rochester.

Sheriff Barry Virts says the victim's name is Alyssa Taft, a student at Sodus High School.

Officials say one person is in custody in connection with the killing and is expected to be arraigned sometime on Friday.