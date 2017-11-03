Police: Boat with 176 Syrians reaches Cyprus from Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say food and medical care are being given to 176 migrants who reached the island's northwestern coast aboard a boat.

Police spokesman Michalis Ioannou told The Associated Press that the 16-meter (53-foot) vessel arrived Friday afternoon after setting sail from a point near Mersin, Turkey, and travelling overnight.

Two women and a baby were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Ioannou said each migrant paid smugglers up to $2,200 for a spot aboard the boat. He said the migrants are believed to be Syrians and some have relatives in Cyprus.