Police: Georgia officer shot suspect firing gun during chase
BRASELTON, Ga. — Authorities say a police officer in Georgia shot and wounded a suspect who fired at the officer's patrol car during a chase.
Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said the shooting happened Friday after the pursuit crossed into
Gwinnett police said on Twitter that the chase began when a wanted suspect fled an attempted traffic stop. Police say the suspect pointed a gun out a car window and fired shots at the pursuing officer's car.
Police say the officer used a tactical
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital.
