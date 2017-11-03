Police: Georgia officer shot suspect firing gun during chase

BRASELTON, Ga. — Authorities say a police officer in Georgia shot and wounded a suspect who fired at the officer's patrol car during a chase.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said the shooting happened Friday after the pursuit crossed into neighbouring Hall County, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) northeast of Atlanta.

Gwinnett police said on Twitter that the chase began when a wanted suspect fled an attempted traffic stop. Police say the suspect pointed a gun out a car window and fired shots at the pursuing officer's car.

Police say the officer used a tactical manoeuvr to stop the fleeing vehicle and fired from the patrol car's window after seeing the suspect point a gun.