Proposed plan would make visitors reserve trip to Arches

MOAB, Utah — The National Park Service proposed a new plan that would put in place a reservation system for visitors travelling to Arches National Park during its high-visitation season.

Park officials Wednesday emphasized the point of the plan is not to limit the number of visitors, but to spread visitation out during the course of the day and throughout the year.

The plan would limit park entries during certain three-hour windows between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. over the March-through-October high season.

Superintendent of Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park Kate Cannon says the plan was developed as a part of the Park Service's Traffic Congestion Management Plan established to address traffic and parking congestion to the park.