Response to man's plea for 'lawyer dog' has internet barking
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — Did a suspect ask for a lawyer dog? Or did he call a detective "dog," while seeking a lawyer?
A Louisiana Supreme Court justice appears to side with the canine lawyer interpretation.
Louisiana's Supreme Court allowed the confession. The majority issued no written ruling, but Justice Scott Crichton (KRAY'-tuhn) issued a separate opinion saying Demesme's "equivocal reference to a 'lawyer dog'" didn't merit stopping interrogation.
Online court watchers have ridiculed Crichton's opinion, which went beyond prosecutors' arguments. Prosecutors had not suggested that Demesme was seeking a canine attorney.