School district investigates use of stun gun on student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight at a Kentucky high school in which an officer was assaulted and a stun gun was used on a student has led the district to launch two investigations.
The Courier Journal reports Acting Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio announced Thursday a review of school personnel's response to the Wednesday incident and an audit of school safety policies.
Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker says a student punched and tackled an officer as his brother was being led out of Jefferstown High School following a fight, at which point a stun gun was used on him. Another video shows an officer kicking a student twice. Hatmaker called the police response appropriate.
The two brothers were arrested.
Polio says videos of the incident concern him, and will be incorporated into the review.
