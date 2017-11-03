Syrian state media: Army frees city of Deir el-Zour from IS

DAMASCUS, Syria — The Syrian army announced on Friday that it has liberated the long-contested eastern city of Deir el-Zour from the Islamic State group — a largely symbolic victory in the military's fight to capture remaining IS strongholds in the oil-rich province along the border with Iraq.

In a statement, the military said it was now in full control of the city, after a weeks-long campaign carried out with allied forces. It said army units were now removing booby traps and mines left behind by the extremist group in the city.

Deir el-Zour had been divided into a government-held and an IS-held part for nearly three years.

Syrian government forces and their pro-government allies first broke the militant group's siege of their part of the city in September in a Russian-backed offensive, and have been advancing against IS positions since then.

The development is the latest significant defeat for IS as the militant group sees its self-proclaimed "caliphate" crumble and lose almost all urban strongholds.