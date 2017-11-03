The Latest: Doctor pleads with judge to regain license

NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Latest on the case of an 84-year-old doctor whose lack of computer skills are partly to blame for her losing her medical license (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A New Hampshire judge has heard from an 84-year-old doctor who is hoping to regain her license, which she gave up partly over her inability to use the state's electronic drug monitoring program.

Dr. Anna Konopka told Merrimack Superior Court Judge John Kissinger on Friday that her inability to practice is putting her patients at risk, because they are having a hard time finding another physician and fill their prescriptions.

But Assistant Attorney General Lyn Cusack says Konopka's request should be denied, arguing the doctor has been given plenty of time to close her practice and help patients find other doctors. If she wants to get her license back, Cusack says Konopka could file for reconsideration with the Board of Medicine.

Kissinger says he will take Konopka's request under advisement.

___

12:46 a.m.

An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in a tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in an effort to win back her license.

Dr. Anna Konopka voluntary gave up her license in October after the state Board of Medicine challenged her record keeping, drug prescribing practices and medical decision making. Part of the problem is that the New London doctor doesn't use a computer and therefore doesn't participate in the state's mandatory drug monitoring program.