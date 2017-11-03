The Latest: Forensic pathologist testifies in police hearing

BALTIMORE — The Latest on an administrative police board that is hearing a disciplinary case against a Baltimore officer (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A forensic pathologist says he doesn't believe a seat belt would have prevented an arrested man's mortal injury in a Baltimore police van.

However, a police department lawyer who says the van driver should be fired questions his conclusions.

Dr. Jonathan Arden testified Friday at Officer Caesar Goodson's police disciplinary hearing. Goodson is accused of violating policy for not putting Freddie Gray in a seat belt or taking him to a hospital.

Arden says he believes the spinal cord injury that caused Gray's death happened when he banged his head between the last two stops of the van ride. He says Gray could have still suffered that injury with a seat belt. He says the lack of earlier medical attention "had no effect," because Gray hadn't been injured yet.

But under questioning by department lawyer Neil Duke, Arden said the injury would not have happened, if Goodson had taken Gray to a hospital earlier.

2:26 a.m.

Attorneys for a Baltimore police van driver who is fighting for his job are calling more witnesses to support their client.

A police disciplinary board will hear testimony Friday in the proceeding against Officer Caesar Goodson.

Goodson drove the van that transported prisoner Freddie Gray, a black man who later died from injuries he sustained in the van.

Goodson was acquitted of all charges in a criminal case last year, but an attorney for the police department says he should be fired for failing to follow policies on putting a seat belt on Gray and not taking him to a hospital.