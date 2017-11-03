The Latest: GOP leader declines comment on harassment claim

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on allegations that Kentucky's Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover settled a sexual harassment claim with a staffer (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Kentucky's Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover has declined to comment on media reports that he settled a sexual harassment claim with one of his staffers.

Hoover declined to discuss the allegations at a health care conference where he was speaking Friday morning, just hours before his fellow Republicans in the state House of Representatives plan to meet to discuss his future.

The Courier-Journal published a report Thursday evening based on anonymous sources that Hoover had settled the complaint outside of court. Hoover would neither confirm nor deny the existence of a settlement. Others with knowledge of the incident also declined to comment.

The revelation comes as Hoover is trying to muster enough votes in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to pass a bill that would make substantial changes to the state's public pension system. Republican state Rep. Phil Moffett said the allegation "calls everything into question."

___

6:45 p.m.

Kentucky's House Republicans will meet privately to discuss the future of House Speaker Jeff Hoover after the state's largest newspaper reported that the GOP leader settled a sexual harassment claim by a member of his staff outside of court.

The Courier-Journal reported those allegations Thursday evening based on anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not been able to confirm those details. A spokesman for Hoover did not return calls seeking comment. Others with knowledge of the incident also declined to comment.