The Latest: Police: Utah suspect says he killed Colorado man

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Latest on a man accused of separate killings of a Utah student and a Colorado man (all times local):

Police say a man accused of killing a Chinese student at the University of Utah confessed to cutting the throat of a Colorado man before taking three guns and his pickup truck.

Court documents released Friday in Colorado say both Austin Boutain and his wife, Kathleen Boutain, acknowledged killing 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle in interviews this week. Police plan to seek murder charges against the couple.

The documents say Kathleen Boutain told police her husband killed Ingle on Oct. 27, planning to take his trailer home. She said Austin Boutain was upset that Ingle acted flirtatious with her.

Police found Ingle's body four days later.

Austin Boutain also is accused of killing student ChenWei Guo during an attempted carjacking Monday.

No attorney has been listed for the Boutains, who are in custody in Utah.

A Colorado man authorities allege was killed by an ex-convict who's also accused of killing a Chinese student in Utah has been described by his family as a "friend to all" who will be missed.

Police in Golden, Colorado released a statement Friday from the family of 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle.

The statement says Ingle had a contagious laugh and was a loving father and husband who enjoyed skiing and other outdoor pursuits.

Ingle's family also requested privacy to grieve.

Authorities say suspect Austin Boutain killed Ingle, stole his guns and then went to Utah, where Boutain allegedly killed 23-year-old University of Utah student ChenWei Guo during an attempted carjacking.