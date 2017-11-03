The Latest: Trump says he's 'disappointed' with Justice

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's calls for investigation into Democrats (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is "disappointed" with the Justice Department and won't rule out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if Sessions won't investigate Democrats.

Trump says he's "not really involved" with the Justice Department, saying he'd like to let it run itself, but adds, "Honestly, they should be looking at the Democrats."

Asked by reporters before departing the White House for his 12-day trip to Asia if he would fire Sessions if DOJ doesn't focus its investigative powers on Democrats, Trump says, "I don't know."

Trump continues: "A lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me."

___

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the American public "deserves" a federal investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee over a joint fundraising agreement they signed in August 2015.

Trump says in a three-part Twitter attack: "Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems."

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favour . Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated, but late Thursday, Trump tweeted without evidence that he believed they had acted "illegally."