Thief steals cash meant for needy kids' Christmas presents

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A thief broke into a small Pennsylvania fire station's vending machine to grab the cash that the fire company collects all year to buy Christmas presents for needy children.

KDKA-TV reports the theft, which was caught on video, took place early Thursday morning at the Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Station.

A fire department surveillance camera recording shows the thief using what appears to be a crowbar to pry open the machine outside the building.

The thief likely didn't get much money.

But the Belle Vernon fire chief says the small proceeds from the machine are used to purchase Christmas gifts for needy children.

Officials are hoping someone may have witnessed the crime.

