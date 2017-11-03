Trump arrives in Hawaii on eve of first official Asia trip
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — President Donald Trump stopped in Hawaii on Friday on the eve of his first official visit to Asia.
Trump arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a daylong flight from Washington. He departs Saturday for Japan, the first stop on the five-nation, 11-day Asia journey.
Trump quickly donned a lei, or wreath of flowers, after getting off of Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump. He greeted a group of people that was assembled for his arrival, signing autographs and giving high-fives to kids.
But Trump wasn't the only attraction to arrive at the base. A few in the crowd shouted for White House chief of staff John Kelly.
"We love you Gen. Kelly," one person shouted at the retired four-star Marine general, who is among senior White House aides
In Hawaii, Trump was huddling with leaders of the U.S. Pacific Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the region. A key discussion topic likely will be the growing nuclear threat from North Korea, a crisis that will shadow Trump's entire trip.
He'll also meet with the governors of Alaska, Hawaii and Pacific U.S. territories — all potential targets of a successful attempt by North Korea to strike the U.S. with a nuclear-tipped missile.
Trump will also tour the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the Pearl Harbor site dedicated to the attack that drew the U.S. into World War II.