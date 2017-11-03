News / World

Trump: "I don't remember" meeting at centre of Russia probe

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, to travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, in Hawaii. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he doesn't "remember much" about a March 2016 meeting with his campaign foreign policy adviser that is now front-and- centre in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump says: "It was a very unimportant meeting. It took place a long time ago. I don't remember much about it."

Trump's former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. Papadopoulos later told agents he used that gathering to offer to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House argues Papadopoulos was merely a campaign "volunteer" whose claims shouldn't be taken seriously.

