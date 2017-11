UN reports 31 new allegations of sex abuse and exploitation

The U.N. says there are 31 new allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation against U.N. peacekeepers and civilians working for U.N. agencies during the three-month period from July through September.

Fifteen of the allegations are against civilians doing work for the U.N. refugee agency.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric released the figures Friday and said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "is obviously disappointed and saddened that these actions continue."

Guterres announced new measures in March to tackle an increase in sexual abuse and exploitation by U.N. peacekeepers and staff, shifting the U.N.'s focus to victims and banning alcohol and fraternization for its troops.