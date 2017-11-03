News / World

A German pensioner called police over a Second World War bomb in his garden. It was a big zucchini

Police said that officers determined "the object, which really did look very like a bomb" was actually a 40-centimetre-long zucchini.

A worried resident alerted police to what he thought was a Second World War bomb in his garden. Officers found a particularly large zucchini.

A worried resident alerted police to what he thought was a Second World War bomb in his garden. Officers found a particularly large zucchini.

BERLIN — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a Second World War bomb in his garden. Officers found . . . a particularly large zucchini.

Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by a worried 81-year-old man.

They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimetre zucchini.

The offending vegetable, which was very dark in colour, weighed about five kilograms. Police believe someone threw it over a hedge into the garden.

Unexploded wartime bombs are unearthed frequently during construction work in Germany, often forcing authorities to evacuate residents while they are defused.

