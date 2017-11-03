US report contradicts Trump team: Warming mostly man-made
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A massive U.S. report concludes the evidence of global warming is stronger than ever and that more than 90
The conclusion contradicts a
A 477-page report released Friday said it's "extremely likely" — meaning with 95 to 100
Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt have said carbon dioxide isn't the primary contributor to global warming.
Since 1900, the report says Earth has warmed by 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) and seas have risen by 8 inches. Heat waves, downpours and wildfires have become frequent.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Member of Hells Angels from Halifax charged, clubhouse searched: police
-
Walk this way: How downtown Halifax project will bring 'shared street' to life
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident