World markets mostly higher on Trump's safe pick to lead Fed

HONG KONG — Most world stock markets were higher Friday as investors welcomed news that the next Fed chief will be Jerome Powell, seen as a safe choice ensuring continuity at the world's most influential central bank.

KEEPING SCORE: European shares were mostly higher in early trading. Germany's DAX added 0.4 per cent to 13,493.52 and Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,578.30. France's CAC 40 was nearly flat at 5,509.88. Wall Street was poised to open higher, with Dow futures up 0.1 per cent to 23,471.00 and broader S&P 500 futures edging up less than 0.1 per cent to 2,578.10.

FED CHIEF: President Donald Trump chose Fed Governor Powell to lead the Federal Reserve after current Chair Janet Yellen's term ends in February. Powell, a policymaker at the U.S. central bank since 2012, is expected to follow Yellen's cautious approach to raising interest rates. His selection wasn't a surprise for Wall Street, which had him as the front-runner.

TAX PLAN: Markets are assessing the $1.5 trillion tax cut plan unveiled by U.S. House Republicans. Under the plan, corporate rates will be cut, personal rates for most Americans will be lowered and some prized deductions will be reduced or eliminated. Attention was also turning to the latest U.S. payroll and unemployment data due out later in the day and its implications for the Fed's interest rate policy.

QUOTEWORTHY: "Currency and stock markets have adopted a largely 'wait and see response' both to news that Jerome Powell will be nominated as Fed Chair and to the release of US tax reform proposals," said Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. "The announcements were largely as expected and the impact of both will depend on further developments."

CHINA DATA: The country's service sector showed lacklustre expansion last month, according to the latest Caixin purchasing managers' index, which rose from a 21-month low but remained weaker than average. Caixin's composite index covering both services and manufacturing fell to its lowest since July 2016. The figures add to concerns about slowing growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

ASIA'S DAY: Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.3 per cent to finish at 28,603.61 while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China lost 0.3 per cent to 3,371.74. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 per cent to 2,557.97 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5 per cent to 5,959.90. Southeast Asian benchmarks were mostly lower but Taiwan's index rose. Japan markets were shut for a holiday, which thinned Asian trading volumes.

CURRENCIES: The dollar climbed to 114.11 yen from 114.08 yen in late trading Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.1642 from $1.1659.