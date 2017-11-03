World markets mostly higher on Trump's safe pick to lead Fed
HONG KONG — Most world stock markets were higher Friday as investors welcomed news that the next Fed chief will be Jerome Powell, seen as a safe choice ensuring continuity at the world's most influential central bank.
KEEPING SCORE: European shares were mostly higher in early trading. Germany's DAX added 0.4
FED CHIEF: President Donald Trump chose Fed Governor Powell to lead the Federal Reserve after current Chair Janet Yellen's term ends in February. Powell, a policymaker at the U.S. central bank since 2012, is expected to follow Yellen's cautious approach to raising interest rates. His selection wasn't a surprise for Wall Street, which had him as the front-runner.
TAX PLAN: Markets are assessing the $1.5 trillion tax cut plan unveiled by U.S. House Republicans. Under the plan, corporate rates will be cut, personal rates for most Americans will be lowered and some prized deductions will be reduced or eliminated. Attention was also turning to the latest U.S. payroll and unemployment data due out later in the day and its implications for the Fed's interest rate policy.
QUOTEWORTHY: "Currency and stock markets have adopted a largely 'wait and see response' both to news that Jerome Powell will be nominated as Fed Chair and to the release of US tax reform proposals," said Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. "The announcements were largely as expected and the impact of both will depend on further developments."
CHINA DATA: The country's service sector showed
ASIA'S DAY: Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.3
CURRENCIES: The dollar climbed to 114.11 yen from 114.08 yen in late trading Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.1642 from $1.1659.
ENERGY: Oil futures extended gains. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 36 cents to $54.90 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 24 cents to settle at $54.54 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, picked up 43 cents to $61.05 a barrel in London.
