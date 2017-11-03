Younger brother of Marseille attacker transferred to France

PARIS — A French justice official said the brother of a Tunisian man who stabbed to death two young women in the city of Marseille has been transferred to France from Italy.

The official, who spoke under condition of anonymity on an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was transferred by Italian justice authorities on Thursday. He is to face a French judge on Friday.

Anis Hanachi, 25, was arrested last month on an international warrant issued by French authorities accusing him of involvement in the Oct. 1 Marseille train station attack and of international terrorism.