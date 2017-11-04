American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe goes to court

HARARE, Zimbabwe — An American woman charged with subversion in Zimbabwe for allegedly insulting the president on Twitter has appeared in court.

A lawyer for 25-year-old Martha O'Donovan, Rose Hanzi, told the court on Saturday that the arrest was illegal because police did not explain the reasons for it when O'Donovan was taken from her home Friday morning. The arresting officer is being questioned in court.

O'Donovan is accused of calling 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe a "sick man" in a Twitter post that included a photo illustration of the president with a catheter.

The charge of subversion carries up to 20 years in prison.

O'Donovan has denied the allegations as "baseless and malicious."