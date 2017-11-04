Clashes between Iraqi forces and IS along Syria border

BEIRUT — A Syrian monitoring group and an Iraqi official say clashes have erupted on the Syrian-Iraqi borders between Islamic State group militants and a group of mostly Shiite Iraqi fighters as the extremist group defends its last stronghold in the region.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Saturday that IS militants repelled an attack by members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, a paramilitary group of Shiite fighters with Iraqi security forces. The Observatory says the attack took place inside Syria near the border town of Boukamal.