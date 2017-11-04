German, Turkish diplomats meet to discuss 'difficult issues'

BERLIN — The foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey have held informal talks as the two countries try and repair their strained relations.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Saturday they met in Turkey "informally to discuss bilateral relations, including the difficult issues and mutual expectations."

Multiple issues have caused friction between the two countries in recent months, including the jailing of several Germans on terrorism-related charges in Turkey following a 2016 coup attempt. Germany has protested the arrests.

A human rights activist was allowed to return to Germany, but others remain jailed.