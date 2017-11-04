Greeting cards sought for sick boy who may not see Christmas

PORTLAND, Maine — Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson loves Christmas, but his doctors in Maine have told his parents he may succumb to his advanced-stage cancer before then. So his family is planning an early Christmas for him and asking people to send Jacob homemade Christmas cards now.

WCSH-TV reports Jacob was diagnosed at age 5 with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that starts in the nerve cells and generally affects infants and young children.

The TV station says Jacob's his family will decorate his hospital room with a Christmas tree, lights and fake snow. Santa Claus also will be there.

Roger Guay says his son loves getting Christmas cards and is particularly fond of homemade cards.