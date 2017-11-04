Idaho jury votes for death penalty after officer killed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A jury has unanimously voted that a 29-year-old man who shot and killed a northern Idaho police officer be sentenced to death.

The 12-member panel reached the decision Saturday morning.

The same jury last month found Jonathan Renfro guilty of first-degree murder for the May 2015 killing of Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore. He was also found guilty of robbery, removing a firearm from a police officer and concealment of evidence.

The mitigation phase of the trial began Monday and concluded Friday afternoon with defence attorneys arguing why Renfro shouldn't get the death penalty.

The jury was sequestered while reaching its decision.