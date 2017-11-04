Kentucky House GOP to investigate sexual harassment claim

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives say they plan to hire a law firm to investigate a report that the House speaker settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.

A news release from the GOP leadership on Saturday says they did not consult House Speaker Jeff Hoover, but have informed him of the decision.

The Courier-Journal published a report earlier this week relying on anonymous sources to say Hoover had settled a sexual harassment claim with a staffer in his office. Hoover met with House Republicans privately Friday but told them he could not comment about the settlement.