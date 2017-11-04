Lawsuit lawyers: Trump tweets 'an instrument of governance'

NEW YORK — Lawyers in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump for blocking some critics from following him on Twitter say his tweets are "an instrument of governance."

The lawyers asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court late Friday to rule in their favour .

They did so after government lawyers argued in papers three weeks ago that a court should conclude Trump can choose not to hear some voices in an online account he began when he was a private citizen.

Trump's eight-year-old @realdonaldtrump account has over 40 million followers.