"Mission Impossible" to shoot at famed Norway tourist site

COPENHAGEN — Technical equipment to shoot "Mission: Impossible 6" is being helicoptered in to southern Norway's most famous tourist attraction — which means the site is being temporarily closed off for visitors.

Cameras are to be rolling Tuesday through Thursday at the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a plateau and spectacular viewpoint over Norway's mountainous landscape that sits more than 600 metres (nearly 2,000 feet) above the Lysefjord.

Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during a London shoot, is expected to be on the Norway set.

The Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper said Saturday that an airplane with filming gear has landed at a nearby airport and a helicopter was seen hoisting containers onto Pulpit Rock.