"Mission Impossible" to shoot at famed Norway tourist site
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Technical equipment to shoot "Mission: Impossible 6" is being helicoptered in to southern Norway's most famous tourist attraction — which means the site is being temporarily closed off for visitors.
Cameras are to be rolling Tuesday through Thursday at the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a plateau and spectacular viewpoint over Norway's mountainous landscape that sits more than 600
Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during a London shoot, is expected to be on the Norway set.
The Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper said Saturday that an airplane with filming gear has landed at a nearby airport and a helicopter was seen hoisting containers onto Pulpit Rock.
The film is scheduled to open in July 2018.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police hoping to identify grocery store arson suspect
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Lower-income renters left out of transit-oriented density in Metro Vancouver: study