Police seek man for alleged ice cream truck assaults

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have charged a man they say used his ice cream truck to lure and assault children.

Durham police say 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah is wanted on multiple charges of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities say two boys have reported being sexually assaulted by Rahmah inside the truck in separate incidents. Police say the incidents happened in late October.