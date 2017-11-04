Police: Sen. Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon.

The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul's injury. In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator is "fine." The statement said Paul was "blindsided" by the assault but she did not provide further details.