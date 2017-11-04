Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returns to Savannah for 7th year

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's that weekend again when thousands of visitors will take a sprawling sightseeing tour of Georgia's oldest city — by foot.

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returns to Savannah for the seventh straight year Saturday. Race organizers said more than 15,000 runners signed up to compete in the marathon and half-marathon as well as a two-person, half-marathon relay.

As with prior Rock 'n' Roll races, local bands and cheerleading squads were set to provide entertainment and encouragement along the winding course through Savannah's streets. The band Fitz and the Tantrums was headlining the big post-marathon concert in Forsyth Park.