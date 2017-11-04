Sessions gets more criticism from Trump, Russia questions

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been there before — behind the 8-ball when it comes to President Donald Trump, pressured to investigate political opponents, and drawn back into the question of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

On Friday, Trump took a moment before beginning his trip to Asia to address the future of Sessions. Asked if he would fire his attorney general, Trump responded, "I don't know." The president continued to vent his frustration that the Justice Department isn't investigating Democrats, particularly Hillary Clinton.