South Sudan's capital tense as troops surround Malong's home

JUBA, South Sudan — Tensions are high in South Sudan's capital after President Salva Kiir sent troops to surround the home of former military chief of staff Paul Malong, disarm his bodyguards and remove all weapons.

The order seen by The Associated Press says any resistance "should be met with reasonable force."

Malong's wife, Lucy Ayak Malek, says bodyguards refused to hand over arms and the situation has escalated, with hundreds of soldiers deployed.

The United Nations issued an emergency notification advising staff to remain vigilant.

Malong was fired in May and had been one of Kiir's closest allies. He was accused of directing last year's fighting in Juba that killed hundreds. The United States has imposed sanctions on him.