Study finds horse DNA in 10 per cent of meat dishes in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A study in Mexico has found horse DNA in almost 10
Researchers at the School of Veterinary Medicine at Mexico's National Autonomous University analyzed 433 samples of steak, ground beef and prepared meat dishes from businesses.
The highest percentage of horse DNA was found in ground beef sold at stalls, street markets or food stands, although less than 1
Horse DNA was not found in supermarket meat.
While horse meat itself is not illegal in Mexico, horses are often given medications which are not approved for animals being raised for food.