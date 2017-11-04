Study finds horse DNA in 10 per cent of meat dishes in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A study in Mexico has found horse DNA in almost 10 per cent of the ground beef and meat dishes served or sold in public markets, butcher shops, street stalls and taco stands in five Mexican cities.

Researchers at the School of Veterinary Medicine at Mexico's National Autonomous University analyzed 433 samples of steak, ground beef and prepared meat dishes from businesses.

The highest percentage of horse DNA was found in ground beef sold at stalls, street markets or food stands, although less than 1 per cent of vendors acknowledged selling horse meat.

Horse DNA was not found in supermarket meat.