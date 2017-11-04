The Latest: Kentucky gov says some lawmakers should resign

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on a report Kentucky GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover has settled a sexual harassment allegation with one of his staffers (all times local):

5 p.m.

Kentucky's Republican governor has called for the immediate resignation of any elected official who has settled sexual harassment allegations.

Gov. Matt Bevin held a news conference on Saturday at the state capitol days after the Courier-Journal reported Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover had settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with one of his staffers.

Bevin did not mention Hoover's name and he would not answer questions from reporters. But he seemed to refer to the allegations when he said they have not been denied and have been corroborated by other sources. He also indicated the allegations involve multiple elected and unelected officials, but he would not identify them.

Asked if he wanted Hoover to resign, Bevin said "you heard me" as he left the rotunda.

4:10 p.m.

Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives say they plan to hire a law firm to investigate a report that the House speaker settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.

A news release from the GOP leadership on Saturday says they did not consult House Speaker Jeff Hoover, but have informed him of the decision.

The Courier-Journal published a report earlier this week relying on anonymous sources to say Hoover had settled a sexual harassment claim with a staffer in his office. Hoover met with House Republicans privately Friday but told them he could not comment about the settlement.