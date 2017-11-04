Trump pleas for Saudi Arabia to list state oil company in US

President Donald Trump is pleading for Saudi Arabia to list its massive state-run oil company, Saudi Aramco, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he would "very much appreciate" that the Saudis would list Saudi Aramco in the U.S., saying it is "important to the United States!"

Saudi Arabia is expected to take a small portion of Saudi Aramco, which controls some of the world's largest oil reserves, public some time in 2018.

While it is expected to list its shares on Saudi Arabia's own stock market, known as Tadawul, it's also expected to do what's known as a dual listing with another stock exchange internationally.