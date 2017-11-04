University of Cincinnati police to be re-issued stun guns

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police officers will once again be allowed to carry stun guns.

The university said Thursday that stun guns will be re-issued to officers after being taken away six years ago following a student's death. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the university Police Department has updated its use-of-force policy after a recommendation by a police monitoring firm.

Stun guns were taken away from officers in 2011 after 18-year-old student Everette Howard went into cardiac arrest when a stun gun was used on him outside a dormitory.

The university has begun training instructors to ensure stun guns are used properly by officers, who won't carry them until policies have been finalized and each officer is qualified.