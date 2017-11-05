At least 86 Russian nationalist protesters reported arrested

MOSCOW — Scores of people have been arrested in the centre of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group.

The arrests at Manezh Square, adjacent to the Kremlin, on Sunday came two days after the domestic security agency said it had arrested some group members who are suspected of planning to firebomb administrative buildings.

The group, called Artpodgotovka, was declared an extremist group by a Russian court last week. Its exiled leader, Vyacheslav Maltsev, had called for protests to force President Vladimir Putin's resignation.