Greek police arrest driver of van packed with 50 refugees

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in Greece say a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly for trying to smuggle 50 people from the Mideast into the country in his van.

Police said the van was spotted on a highway near the Greece-Turkey border on Saturday, but sped off when officers signalled for the driver to stop. A chase ensued before the van was brought to a halt.

Inside the vehicle, officers found men, women and children — 30 from Syria, 19 from Iraq and one from Afghanistan.

Police said Sunday that the refugees paid 1,500 euros ($1,742) each to be transported into Greece.

The driver has been charged with endangering the lives of his passengers, who had to stand in the tightly packed van.