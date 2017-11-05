Man charged in beating death of older brother

ELKINS PARK, Pa. — A man has been charged in the beating death of his older brother in a home just outside of Philadelphia.

Sixty-year-old Jamison Bachman is charged in the death of 64-year-old Harry Bachman, whose body was found a little after noon Saturday in the basement of his Elkins Park home.

Montgomery County prosecutors and Cheltenham police say there were "obvious signs of a violent struggle" and the victim had blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Harry Bachman's sport utility vehicle was taken and later found at an Upper Moreland Township hotel, where the suspect was arrested.