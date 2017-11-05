Mexico City plans quake memorial at collapsed building site
Mexico City plans to expropriate the lot where a seven-story office building collapsed during the Sept. 19 earthquake and will use it to erect a memorial to all the tremor's victims.
Forty-nine bodies were pulled from the rubble of the building near the city's
The city's legal counsel said Sunday that victims' families would have a voice on what the memorial looks like.
Mexico City has decided to demolish at least 58 more buildings badly damaged by the quake, but the work is technically and legally complicated and is going slowly. Demolition has started at only about five sites.
