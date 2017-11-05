Officials: Possible tornado injures 8 in small Ohio city
CELINA, Ohio — At least eight people have been injured after a possible tornado tore through a small Ohio city.
Mercer County officials say six people were hurt at a restaurant in Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) that was damaged on Sunday during the severe weather. One person was hurt at another business, and one was injured in a car crash after a utility pole fell.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The National Weather Service says it will conduct a storm survey on Monday. The weather service says it's expected that two separate tornadoes struck the county, with the strongest hitting Celina's business district.
Several businesses sustained heavy damage. Downed trees and power lines also were reported.
Schools in Celina will be closed on Monday due to the storm damage.
